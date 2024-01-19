Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 2,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Scheid Vineyards Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.
Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.
Scheid Vineyards Company Profile
Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scheid Vineyards
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.