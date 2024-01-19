Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 2,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Scheid Vineyards Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

