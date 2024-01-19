Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 532,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

