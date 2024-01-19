Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 1,167,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

