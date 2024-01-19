Seele-N Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $520,883.06 and approximately $14.19 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.22 or 0.99986594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011322 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00229061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002313 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $862.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.