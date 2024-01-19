Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.70

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
