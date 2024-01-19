SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 6.7%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 313,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 409,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.67 million, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

