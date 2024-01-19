Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 1.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

