Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 8,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 25,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 526.89% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
