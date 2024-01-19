Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 8,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 25,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 526.89% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

