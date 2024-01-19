SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.38 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $272.49 million and $24.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018565 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,598.76 or 0.99979352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011292 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00233061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27141578 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $35,317,008.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

