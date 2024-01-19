Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 1,075 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,290.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.6% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 87,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,136. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

