Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.94. 984,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $234.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.