Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 1,750 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 138,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,453. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

