Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.13. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 102,000 shares trading hands.
Snipp Interactive Stock Down 13.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
