Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 3.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 10,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
