SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.86 and last traded at $39.90. Approximately 15,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 58,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

