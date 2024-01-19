SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.95. 4,259,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,826. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

