SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.38 and last traded at $144.49. Approximately 13,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.52.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

