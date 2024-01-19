Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $38,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 577,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

