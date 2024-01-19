Stargate Finance Price Reaches $0.54 (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $72.30 million and $27.24 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

