STASIS EURO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.93 million and $1.66 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

