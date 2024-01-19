Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. 108,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 72,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STGO shares. Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 price objective on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
