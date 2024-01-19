SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 373 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.78). Approximately 134,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 142,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($4.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

SThree Stock Down 2.1 %

SThree Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £507.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,016.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 407.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Further Reading

