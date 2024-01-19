Storj Market Capitalization Reaches $223.15 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $223.15 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Storj

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,405,148 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

