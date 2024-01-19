Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.02 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $17.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018463 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,600.52 or 1.00018538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011327 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00227936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036083 USD and is up 49.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.