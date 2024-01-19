Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 505.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $36,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded up $115.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,692,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

