Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Table Trac Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06.
Table Trac Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.
Table Trac Company Profile
Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.
