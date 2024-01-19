TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Down 2.7%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. 11,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 20,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

TDH Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

