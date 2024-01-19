Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 3.4%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Teton Advisors Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.