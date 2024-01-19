Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 3.4%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Teton Advisors Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
