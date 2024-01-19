The Graph Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $72.94 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,793,060,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,389,459,135 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

