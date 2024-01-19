Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.70 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $290.70 million and $9.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,420,528,659 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

