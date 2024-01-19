thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.10

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.79%.
thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
