TKG Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.23. The stock had a trading volume of 278,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.32 and its 200 day moving average is $434.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

