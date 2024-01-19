TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,543 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 1,776,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

