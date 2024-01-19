TKG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.76. 293,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

