TKG Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Hershey stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,271. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

