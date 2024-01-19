TKG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,304,000 after buying an additional 286,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,174,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $234.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.