TKG Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,789 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

