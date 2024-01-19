Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Buys 356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,892. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

