Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $49,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,220. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $220.51.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.