Velas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $63.70 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00078502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00023291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,547,267,790 coins and its circulating supply is 2,547,267,789 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

