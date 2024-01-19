Verasity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.59 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and $11.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.