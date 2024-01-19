Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71. 28,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 34,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
