Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.71. 28,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 34,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.