Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Shares Down 0.8%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

