Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 20,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 37,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

