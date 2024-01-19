Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $1.57 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and $1.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00077410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,542,866 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

