Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.77

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.77 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 50.12 ($0.64). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.65), with a volume of 737,735 shares trading hands.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

