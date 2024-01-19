William Allan Corp Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

William Allan Corp lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 367,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

