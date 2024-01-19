William Allan Corp Has $2.58 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

William Allan Corp decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,534,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,742,070. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

