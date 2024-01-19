William Allan Corp Sells 2,454 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

William Allan Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.2% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,795,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,465,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,635. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

