William Allan Corp Sells 396 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Allan Corp trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.7% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $188.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,716 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

